23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported a crash and seeing footprints leading into a picked cornfield.

Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for a one-vehicle crash that was reported as vacant and tipped over. Officials found a 2001 Ford Focus on its side along the shoulder of the westbound lane and noted the footprints going into the field.

Bennett’s Automotive towed the vehicle from the scene and a tow truck driver called authorities after seeing a man by the guardrail of a furniture store.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office explained that deputies arrived to the reported area and saw a 23-year-old Franklin man, whose name was registered to the car involved in the crash, in the passenger seat of a stopped vehicle. Deputies said the man flagged a vehicle down and had asked for a ride to Platteville.

Officials recalled that the suspect was covered in snow and allegedly showed signs of impairment.

Deputies say the man faces an operating while intoxicated- first offense charge. EMS officials took him to a local clinic for treatment and he was later released.

