Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US
All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing her children reportedly had postpartum depression
All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing kids reportedly had postpartum depression
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon