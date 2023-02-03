Culver’s celebrates Giannis’ big night with big diaper gift

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – A huge night for the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will pay off big for some of his littlest fans too.

Shortly after dropping 54 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Antetokounmpo already knew how he planned to celebrate – with 50 Culver’s cheeseburgers, or at least as many as he can eat (his kids and dog will get the rest, he added).

Surely loving the shout out, the people at Culver’s responded with their own take on the 54-point outburst. They started by letting him know those ButterBurgers were on the house, but they didn’t stop there.

The restaurant chain plans to donate 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, noting in their statement that Antetokounmpo and his partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger, had backed the organization last year during the BIG Give Back Drive.

Culver's offers to donate 54,000 diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Mission after Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points agsinst the Los Angeles Clippers, on Feb. 2, 2023. (Culver's)

Culver’s locations across Milwaukee were quick to showcase the move, changing their signs to let him know he could pick up the burgers and celebrating the diaper donation.

Of course, while it looks like Antetokounmpo can go anywhere for this latest batch of free burgers, Culver’s recalled one location, in Shorewood, where he may never need to reach for his wallet again. Right after, the superstar forward led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship, that store’s sign quickly let him know he had free food for life.

@giannis_an34 How about one better? Culver’s of Shorewood co-owner George Dimitropoulos would be honored to offer you free food for life. Your loyalty to our home state is inspiring! Shoot us a DM so we can connect. pic.twitter.com/WOFdzcf4zg — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) July 23, 2021

