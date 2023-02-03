Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following all the recent changes in the Wisconsin football program, fans are being invited to come to Camp Randall Stadium this spring to see the new team in action and check out who they’ll be rooting for this fall.

Wisconsin Athletics will welcome fans on Saturday, April 22, to Camp Randall for “The Launch,” a time to watch the team practice. The athletic department will release additional details about “The Launch” as the day gets closer, including the start time, how to get free tickets and activities to expect. Fans can register online to RSVP for the event.

Head Coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have added 21 new players to the roster through early enrollee freshman and the transfer portal, Wisconsin Athletics noted. This includes former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai and former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers.

Nineteen players who started in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State will be returning this fall, including seven All-Big Ten honorees. Braelon Allen is among the returning athletes, shutting down rumors about if he was leaving the team in December by tweeting “Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.”

