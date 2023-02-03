First Alert Day Today

Wind Chill Advisory Until Noon

Milder This Weekend

Continued Mild Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will control the weather around here today. A sharp drop in temperatures was seen overnight and lows are expected to be -5 to -10 degrees. With wind around 10 mph, wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold in the -20 to -30 range. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today.

A warm front will move through tonight. It will bring milder temperatures to the region for the weekend and into next week. Quite a bit of cloudiness will hang around during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected in the middle 30s. Highs by Monday will be in the lower 40s.

Mild temperatures are expected through all of next week. High will be in the 30s and 40s. There are a couple chances of rain later in the week.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High: 6. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Low: 3. Wind: S 5-15.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness and milder. High: 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 36.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.