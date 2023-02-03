First Alert Day Today

Dangerously Cold Wind Chill This Morning
Wind chills near 20 below this morning.
Wind chills near 20 below this morning.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wind Chill Advisory Until Noon
  • Milder This Weekend
  • Continued Mild Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will control the weather around here today. A sharp drop in temperatures was seen overnight and lows are expected to be -5 to -10 degrees. With wind around 10 mph, wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold in the -20 to -30 range. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon today.

A warm front will move through tonight. It will bring milder temperatures to the region for the weekend and into next week. Quite a bit of cloudiness will hang around during the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected in the middle 30s. Highs by Monday will be in the lower 40s.

Mild temperatures are expected through all of next week. High will be in the 30s and 40s. There are a couple chances of rain later in the week.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and cold. High: 6. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Low: 3. Wind: S 5-15.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness and milder. High: 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 36.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Wind chills will be diving tonight
Arctic Blast Moves In
Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Friday Morning
First Alert Day Friday
Dangerously cold wind chills tomorrow morning.
First Alert Day Friday
Outlook
Another Round Of Cold Air