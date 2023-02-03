Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

Evereve
Evereve(Evereve)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center.

Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine.

Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to visit the store, as it will remain open during the expansion. Construction is anticipated to end by the early spring.

Hilldale General Manager Nancy Horn said the shopping center loves to see its tenants thrive.

“This is a great success story for our tenants,” Horn said. “The businesses have seen such steady, strong growth that the need for more space became evident.”

Evereve is located at 666 N. Midvale Boulevard.

Hilldale explained that Title9 moved to its new location late last year, which was formerly Creando Explorertorium.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on...
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
Groundhog Day movie almost filmed in Baraboo
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
Bucky's Blood Drive
American Red Cross, UW hold ‘Bucky’s Blood Drive’