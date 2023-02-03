Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center.

Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine.

Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to visit the store, as it will remain open during the expansion. Construction is anticipated to end by the early spring.

Hilldale General Manager Nancy Horn said the shopping center loves to see its tenants thrive.

“This is a great success story for our tenants,” Horn said. “The businesses have seen such steady, strong growth that the need for more space became evident.”

Evereve is located at 666 N. Midvale Boulevard.

Hilldale explained that Title9 moved to its new location late last year, which was formerly Creando Explorertorium.

