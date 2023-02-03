Last chance: Madison’s snowplow naming contest ends Friday

MADISON., Wis. (WMTV) – After plowing through an avalanche of nominations, the Madison Streets and Engineering Division close to finding the name of the newest equipment dedicated to making sure the city’s roads are clear all winter.

With one day to go, the people have spoken and there are certainly some fan favorites stealing the show including Giannis Intent-to-Scoop, Barbara Salters, KeaNo Freeze and Saltimus Prime to name a few.

More than 1,200 names were submitted for the four new trucks and tractors and staff members with the Streets and Engineering Division have whittled that list down to 61 finalists.

Originally, they planned to narrow the top choices to ten per vehicle, but the names were just too good, the statement announcing them pointed out.

As of Tuesday morning, the frontrunner for the Quad Axle Brine Truck is Saltimus Prime, followed by Brinestone Cowboy and Barbara Salters. The Bike Bath’s most voted for names per the latest poll is Snowbi Wan Kenobi, Austin Plowers and Plowdy Doody. The Double Wing Plow Truck is resonating with Dolly Plowton, Blizzo and Snowsferatu. Last but not least the Loader: Seymour Pavement, Scoopy Doo and Giannis Intent-to-Scoop sit in the top three spots.

Now, they are asking everyone to join them in picking the final winning names. Voting opened on Monday, Jan. 23, and will run through 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. People who want to weigh in do not have to worry about picking just one favorite. The balloting is set up as ranked choice system where voters select their top five picks.

The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Double-Wing Plow Truck (left) and Quad-Axle Brine Truck, on Jan. 23, 2023. (City of Madison)

Quad-Axle Brine Truck Double-Wing Plow Truck Snowdium Clearride Dual-wing Banjos Saline Away Dolly Plowton Brinestone Cowboy Blizzo KeaNo Freeze Plowie Walnuts Albert Brinestein Pushy McDriftyflakes Barbara Salters Willem DePlow Pavement Pickler Snowsferatu LaBrine James Justin Timberflake Sweet Carolbrine Kung Plow Chicken Haline Dugan, PhD Winged Victory Saltimus Prime Bring Da Truckus Brine of Tarth Drifity Do Dah Eb-brine-eezer Scrooge Robert Plowney, Jr Deputy Briney Fife Wing Crosby Brine Cranston A Plow Me to Introduce Myself Master of Brine Arts

The City of Madison has launched the voting for what to name its new Loader with Plow & Wing (left) and Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow, on Jan. 23, 2023. (City of Madison)

Loader with Plow and Wing Trackless MT7 Bike Path Plow Giannis Intent-to-Scoop-Snow Polar Troll Slyvester Snowlone Icecycle Scoopy Doo Plowdy Doody The Shovin’ Scoopful Slush-a-bye, Baby Flakemingo Snowbi Wan Kenobi KaPlow Aldo Leocold Jean-Luc Plowcard Plowaton Mustard Sidewinder Pennyfarthing McChuckalot JD Plower and Associates Spokes’man Speed-the-Plow Peddle Plower Plowedly Whitford Cycle-Ops Brrrrt Reynolds Clyde Shovelfield Cindy Plowford Claire DeWay Fighting Bob La-PlowIt Snow Pesci Seymour Pavement Austin Plowers

In announcing the opening of the voting window, the Streets and Engineering Division explained how it would work. Rather than simply picking the one that gets a plurality of votes they will keep counting until a majority of voters wins.

They start by counting all the first-place votes. If one of the names has a majority at that point, then everything is done and city workers will know what they are going to be calling their new vehicle. However, if no name hits that 50% threshold, the one in last place is dropped and the voters who picked that name will have their next choice counted instead. They will keep doing that over and over until one of the name hits the majority of votes. The city also included links to a few videos to explain further how ranked-choice voting works:

