Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years

MPD K-9 Allied will retire on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
MPD K-9 Allied will retire on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:

“Who’s a good boy?”

Allied has been on Madison’s side for the past seven years, or, as MPD pointed out, the past 49 dog years.

MPD pointed out those years have been busy ones for Allied. But, judging by the picture shared by the police department, they have done nothing to diminish that big, ol’ grin.

“Allied, thank you for protecting our community and making us smile,” MPD tweeted. “We’ll miss you!”

So, judging by his send off, the answer for Allied to that all-important question is a resounding, “you are!”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
President Biden coming to Madison area after SOTU address
WEC: November 2022 voting equipment free of mechanical errors
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season