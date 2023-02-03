Madison K-9 Allied retires after near 50 (dog) years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is celebrated an officer who committed what seems like (at least, to him) the past half-century of his life to protecting his city and answering the all-important question:

“Who’s a good boy?”

Allied has been on Madison’s side for the past seven years, or, as MPD pointed out, the past 49 dog years.

Tonight, K-9 Allied will work his last shift as a Madison Police Officer. He's retiring after 7 busy years of service to our department. If you think about it, that's 49 dog years!



Allied, thank you for protecting our community and making us smile. We'll miss you!

MPD pointed out those years have been busy ones for Allied. But, judging by the picture shared by the police department, they have done nothing to diminish that big, ol’ grin.

“Allied, thank you for protecting our community and making us smile,” MPD tweeted. “We’ll miss you!”

So, judging by his send off, the answer for Allied to that all-important question is a resounding, “you are!”

