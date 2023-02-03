Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin

Emily Dudney & Liliana Carey
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found.

Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd.

Both teenagers have been turned over to Wisconsin Social Services and their family members.

Police have not issued any other details at this time.

