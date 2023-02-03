No charges for Dane Co. deputy in fatal Oregon shooting

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man during an investigation in the search for an armed person last year in Oregon will not face charges for the shooting, the District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

In his explanation of the decision, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne recalled that deputies arrived to a home in Oregon on Oct. 23, 2022, and spoke with a woman who told them that she was confronted by a man, later identified as Jose Carlos Jimenez, who she knew as Carlos. She said he shoved her and put a gun to her head before running away.

Deputies searched the area for Jimenez and eventually spotted him. Ozanne stated that the deputy, identified later that month as Clint Seltzner, exited his vehicle, drew his weapon and announced himself before shouting at Jimenez to stop.

Ozanne said that the man turned toward Seltzner and the official saw what he believed was a gun. The agency reported that it was the moment Jimenez raised his gun upwards toward the direction of the deputy that the deputy fired his handgun at Jimenez four to five times.

Responding law enforcement who arrived conducted life-saving efforts on the man immediately and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A loaded gun was later found near Jimenez, according to the DA’s Office.

“A handgun is a dangerous weapon and poses a grave danger of bodily harm and/or death to an individual,” Ozanne said. “A person who points a firearm at police does pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officer. “Responding to that threat with deadly force is permitted under the law.”

Following the decision, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office will begin its own administrative review of the shooting.

“Having an officer-involved critical incident in a close-knit community like Oregon is difficult for all involved and the community as a whole,” Barrett said. “Our deputies are trained to provide for the safety of the public and provide care and compassion to the community they serve.”

Sheriff Barrett said Seltzner will remain on leave during the administrative review.

The DA’s Office announced on Thursday that a deputy in a separate officer-involved shooting in the Village of Windsor would not face charges.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.