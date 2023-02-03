President Biden coming to Madison area after SOTU address

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris(Adam Schultz / Biden for President)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to the Madison area after the State of the Union address next week.

The president is expected to tout the Biden Administration’s economic plan and discuss how it will create well-paying, union jobs in the Madison area on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to the White House.

After stopping in the Badger State, President Biden will visit Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 9, to talk about his plans to invest in and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, as well as to lower health care costs.

The time of the visit and exact location were not provided in the release from the White House. NBC15 will update this story as more information is provided.

President Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Biden’s Cabinet will also be heading around the country to discuss the administration’s plans for creating jobs, investing in infrastructure and lowering costs for families.

