Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville

Shyron Henderson
Shyron Henderson(Janesville Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect in a double homicide in Rockford was arrested in Janesville, police revealed Friday.

The Janesville Police Department stated that it received information on Wednesday about the 26-year-old suspect being in Janesville. On Thursday, the department identified places he was associated with.

Police officers were watching the suspect, identified as Shyron Henderson, from a hidden location and continued observing him until he got into a vehicle alone. Janesville PD explained that it blocked in the suspect’s vehicle with a marked police car and other officers performed a “high-risk stop.”

Officers took him into custody and turned him over to Rockford detectives for interviews. Janesville PD added that he is being held at the Rock County Jail until he can be extradited to Illinois.

Henderson faces charges of murder with intent to kill or injure.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting.

Two other suspects in the shooting were arrested in Rockford and taken to jail. A third suspect was already in custody on unrelated charges.

