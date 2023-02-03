Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says

TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to its statement, a Clinton man told a deputy he was heading south on State Hwy. 89 and fell asleep as he was approaching the U.S. Hwy. 14/State Hwy. 11 intersection. The 19-year-old’s vehicle left the road and crashed into the Whiskey Ranch Tavern, breaking a gas meter in the process.

Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to what was described as natural gas leak shortly before 5 a.m. No one was at the tavern at the time of the crash, but people were in the upstairs apartments and they were evacuated, the report continued. Deputies closed a stretch of Hwy. 89 while crews made sure the gas leak was safe.

Neither the driver nor anyone in the apartments were hurt in the wreck. The incident remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said, noting that the bar may have sustained some structural damage.

