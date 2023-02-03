Study: Get kids back to school soon after a concussion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A new study out just this week confirms what many doctors already suspected: getting kids back in school soon after a concussion is good for their recovery.

The study was conducted by the Children’s National Hospital in Maryland. Doctors found that kids --5 to 18 years old -- who had suffered a sports-related concussion had fewer symptoms if they returned to school just a few days after their injury.

“You know we are social beings. We like to be with people. So, you know isolation is not necessarily the best thing. Schedules are really good for kids. So, keeping them on a schedule and getting back in their kind of “normal” is also good for them,” said Dr. Brian Reeder, a sports medicine physician with SSM Health.

For many years, rest and relaxation was prescribed as the way to recover. But recently, doctors have found that getting kids back into their groove really helps them heal.

“The cocoon theory. We kept them home in a dark room. Don’t do anything, don’t see friends, don’t get on your computers, don’t read books, don’t do any athletics, or physical activity. That’s kind of gone by the wayside several years ago,” added Dr. Reeder.

The study recommends children between 8 and 18 be able to return to school within two days of their injury. Kids younger than 5 may need to stay home a little longer.

“The one caveat is those very young kids might do a little bit better to stay home a little longer and not be pushed back into school but once we get to the middle school or high school level (they can go back).” Said Dr. Reeder .

