UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the most crucial part of the season, the UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through some changes. According to at least five members of the team, the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now.

Senior Brock Parker and his teammates said they were told last week, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches.

“We asked questions, we asked why and they said they couldn’t tell us,” said Freshman Kasey Ross.

Now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24, and with no idea on what the coaching status will be over the coming days. The team is left with no answers and substitute coaches right before the most pivotal part of the season.

Ross said the initial feeling was “shell shock.” Wrestlers like Senior Brett Schoenherr are now looking for answers.

“Kind of something that we’ve been told is there is stuff that like we don’t know about but, I mean, it hasn’t been the most clear in my opinion,” Schoenherr said.

Senior Zach Licht said losing both a coach and a mentor right now is weighing on the team’s mental health.

“We just couldn’t take it and had a very emotional moment in the locker room and just it’s a lot right now,” Licht said.

NBC15 has reached out to UW-Platteville administration for more information on the changes. A spokesperson said they generally “don’t comment on personnel matters.”

“The administration is keeping us in the dark as we keep asking questions of ‘why, when can we get our coaches back?,’” said sophomore Tyler Hannah.

NBC15 also reached out to the Platteville Police Department, asking if there is any investigation going on in reference to the coach. They said there isn’t one. NBC15 is also waiting to hear back from the NCAA to try to find more out about the situation.

Some team members say they will leave if the coach does, and others say the unknown of the current situation is even more challenging without a person many consider not just a coach but a mentor.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.