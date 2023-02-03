Woman suspected in nationwide fraud cases, incl. in Wisconsin, arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman who has for years been traveling across the country allegedly committing fraud and theft crimes, including in Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Blackstone Police Department in Massachusetts arrested Kimberly Maine. She is accused of fraud charges and is expected to face federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on Feb. 14.

The DOJ’s alert detailed Maine’s alleged crimes in Wisconsin, which included using stolen IDs in Beaver Dam.

Officials alleged that Maine was in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin, on Oct. 1, 2022, when she broke into several vehicles. She is accused of stealing IDs, checkbooks and financial cards. The agency stated that she used the stolen IDs from September through November. Other Wisconsin cities the stolen IDs were used in include Bellevue, Manitowoc and Plymouth.

Maine was also known to wear different colored wigs and eye contacts to change her appearance.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office released an alert for Maine in November of 2022. They say she went into a bank in Whitelaw and used a stolen identity to attempt to cash a $3,640 check. She reportedly tried to cash a check with the same name and identification in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Anyone who believes Maine was in their area should contact their local law enforcement agency.

