Badgers fall 1-0 to St. Cloud State in seventh “Fill the Bowl” game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since 2020, UW women’s hockey was back at the Kohl Center and brought in more than 14,000 fans to a top 15 matchup.

Fill the Bowl is BACK 🏒



UW women’s hockey hosting St. Cloud State in their first game at the Kohl Center since 2020



Puck drop coming up at 7 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/ptD7UCcOsF — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 4, 2023

The Badgers set the second-highest NCAA women’s hockey single-game attendance mark of 14,430 in the battle against the Huskies in the seventh “Fill the Bowl” game at the Kohl Center.

In September, Wisconsin volleyball set an NCAA regular season attendance record at the Kohl Center, and after last night’s game Wisconsin is the only school to have three women’s sports draw over 8,200 fans for events this season.

Badger volleyball had 16,833 fans for their match against Florida, UW women’s basketball drew 8,217 fans for their matchup against Northwestern last week and women’s hockey had 14,430 for their game last night.

Badger fans don't just say they support women's sports, they show it



Wisconsin is the nation's only school to have three women’s sports draw 8,200+ fans for events this season



🏐 @BadgerVB

Sept. 16 - 16,833



🏀 @BadgerWBB

Jan. 29 - 8,217



🏒 @BadgerWHockey

Feb. 3 - 14,430 pic.twitter.com/hAEJVqOTwH — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) February 4, 2023

No. 14 St. Cloud State came out on top on Friday night, blanking the No. 8 Badgers 1-0.

Wisconsin captain Britta Curl gave the Badgers the lead with a goal in the first period, but the Huskies challenged the play for offsides and were successful.

St. Cloud State grabbed the lone score of the game, Jenniina Nylund scored during 4-on-4 play in the first period.

Badgers’ goaltender Cami Kronish stopped 14 of the shots she faced, while UW went 0/5 on the power play with 39 shots on goal.

Game two between Wisconsin and St. Cloud State is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.

