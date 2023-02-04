Chocolate Shoppe celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t had breakfast yet, save some room. Saturday is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!

Chocolate Shoppe is openings its doors early Saturday to celebrate. You can get your scoop starting at 8 a.m.

Each of the Madison-area stores are offering a special breakfast menu with Greenbush Bakery donut sandwiches and waffle sundaes.

The celebration runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, while waffles and donuts last. Chocolate Shoppe says wearing pajamas is encouraged!

Madison-area Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream stores are located on Atwood Ave., Fordem Ave., Gemini Dr., State St., Monroe St., Midvale Blvd., Research Park Dr. and Parmenter St.

For more information about the event, visit Chocolate Shoppe’s Facebook page.

