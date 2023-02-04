Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction to continue February 6

(WBAY)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange in Columbia County is set to continue Monday, Feb. 6.

Drivers should expect traffic on the Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, according to WisDOT.

Roundabouts are also set to be added on WIS 60 between Sunset Drive and Pine Hollow Road.

Officials believe the construction will be finished in spring 2024.

