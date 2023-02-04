Dane County search for “Fairest of the Fair” begins

By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Fair is searching for its newest ambassador. The County’s “Fairest of the Fair” will represent Dane County in parades, community events and the Dane County Fair itself.

Young adults with a history of community service and involvement are encouraged to apply anytime before March 5. A full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

Fairest of the Fair selection and final interviews will take place in April. The Fairest will be crowned in June at Badger Farms, in Deerfield, Wis. and will go on to compete at the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2024.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a strong connection to Dane County, according to the press release.

The Dane County Fair has been running for over 170 years. Sun Prairie Native, Hayden Paske, was the 2022 Fairest of the Fair ambassador.

This year, the fair will be held July 20-23 at the Alliant Energy Center.

