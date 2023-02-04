DMV offers tips on obtaining an ID for voting in the Spring Primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering tips on obtaining a valid identification for the upcoming Spring Primary.

Acceptable identification for voting includes a drivers license, identification card, military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting.

The DMV encourages voters to visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to ensure their identification meets voting requirements.

The DMV’s website has a list of required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center when obtaining identification for voting. Voters can also get an ID through the Voter ID Petition Process (IDPP), which is free of charge and can be used to quickly get a receipt to use at the polls when the other documents are not available.

Call the DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 for more information on obtaining a Voter ID. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website has information on voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information.

Voters can start the application on the DMV’s website or at a DMV Customer Service Center.

