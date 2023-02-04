Madison Police Department: 51-year-old man arrested on child porn charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man was arrested by the Special Victims Unit (SVU) of the Madison Police Department Thursday evening.

MPD said it worked alongside the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to search the suspect’s home around 5 p.m. on E. Gilman St.

The team found evidence in the home that resulted in the 51 year old being arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect was the subject of an ongoing investigation, Madison police said.

