MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot

A heavy police presence was spotted near Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot.

According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.

Police are still investigating this incident. No other information was provided about the injured person.

MPD said it does not appear that the incident has any connections to the Madison Metropolitan School District. The Lussier Community Education Center is near Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area near the education center after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

