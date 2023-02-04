One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.

Collins’ sister Nicole Tracy memorialized the spot where her sister’s body was found and held a vigil exactly one year later.

One year after Janesville woman Lisa Collins was stabbed to death and found in Beloit, her sister Nicole Tracy is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help lead Beloit Police to a suspect. (Nicole Tracy)

Tracy said Lisa was a good, fun loving person who, like everyone, had her faults but would always provide a good laugh. Until now, Tracy said it was too painful for her to talk about her sister, but since there’s no new information from investigators, she asks her community to help find a suspect.

”I know it’s not going to bring her back but we could at least get some kind of closure,” Tracy said. “Whoever did it is out living their life. They shouldn’t be able to do that.”

She said there are still several unanswered questions. Why was Lisa in Beloit? Was she attacked somewhere else and then left on the side of the road?

Tracy understands the investigation is ongoing, but she is frustrated that it’s taking so long.

She hopes sharing Collins’ story might help people remember out of the ordinary details from January 28-29, 2022.

“Anything I can do to help or just try to get her justice,” Tracy said. “I find strength in her, fighting for her.”

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles wouldn’t go on camera Friday, but sent the following statement:

“This is an ongoing investigation. This case is still a priority to our Department and we are still actively investigating the homicide.”

Anyone with any information should call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit a tip online here.

