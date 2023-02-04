Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday.

The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of theft from a business setting and misconduct in a public office. The charges resulted from an investigation into her tax affairs while she was the Town of Excelsior treasurer.

She processed property tax payments, according to a criminal complaint, and allegedly put more than $8,000 in property tax payments into her own account. She also manipulated town records to hide the theft.

The DOR explained that individual taxpayers were not impacted by the manipulation, but the town was victimized.

She faces a maximum of 9.5 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines, if convicted.

