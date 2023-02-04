Warming Expected This Weekend

Above Normal & Above Freezing

Gusty Winds Develop

More Rain Than Snow This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first weekend of February looks like a great one to get outside and enjoy all that a Wisconsin winter has to offer. With plenty of snow on the ground, thick lake ice, and warming temperatures, make some plans to get outside! There will be more cloud cover than sunshine this weekend, but outside a passing flurry we will remain dry. The warming trend continues through the upcoming week with a pattern change towards less wintry conditions. Two storm systems impact us, one on Monday night and Tuesday with another one Wednesday night and Thursday. Both of these look to bring more rain than snow.

A cold start to the day today, but warming temperatures into the lower and middle 30s. Increasing clouds and gusty winds can be expected through the afternoon. Winds out of the southwest 15-20 gusting to 25 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Not nearly as cold with lows into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a few flurries possible. highs into the middle 30s. A slight decrease in the clouds Sunday night with lows back to the upper teens.

Monday starts dry with some brightening of the skies. That will quickly be replaced with cloud cover by the afternoon as highs soar to the lower 40s. Our next weathermaker arrives Monday evening with a chance of rain showers as overnight lows remain just above freezing. Some rain showers remain possible Tuesday, especially early. Highs back to the upper 30s. We should dry out by late Tuesday and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip back to the middle 20s at night.

Another weathermaker will bring the clouds back on Wednesday with late day rain showers possible as highs climb back to the lower 40s. Those rain showers may mix with snow Wednesday night and Thursday as cooler air returns and dips us near or below freezing. Lingering flurries possible Friday before colder more seasonable air returns for next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.