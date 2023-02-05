Proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ support Dane Co. affordable housing

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Super Bowl LVII is still over a week away, but over 1,000 people attended the 27th ‘Souper Bowl’ on Saturday at Madison West High School.

For 27 years, the Habitat for Humanity UW-Madison chapter has organized the community event at West High School to raise money for affordable housing. This year’s Souper Bowl Director Hunter Downey said people are more than willing to lend a hand.

“We have a ton of soup donated from 40 different restaurants,” Downey said. “We have a lot of different artists in the area that donated over 1,000 bowls today.”

Madison West High School ceramics teacher Claire Roskowski said it is only right the annual event occurs at their school.

“It means so much to the community. Students grow up coming to the event and now they’re here throwing, making the bowls, and it’s just so cool to see all generations come together,” she said. “We have a very strong art department, incredibly talented students, super hardworking and we really value the arts here at west.”

UW-Madison’s Habitat for Humanity said this year’s host family has already started building a home in the Madison-area.

“I think there’s nothing more beautiful than eating a hot bowl of soup in a ceramic bowl with the people you love, supporting a great cause,” Roskowski said. “Happy Souper Bowl!”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
crash
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

Latest News

All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.
All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.
We'll be looking a combination of different weather elements in the upcoming days
A Stretch Of Warmer Air Moving In
A very mild week ahead
A very mild week ahead
Dane County search for “Fairest of the Fair” begins