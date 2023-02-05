Proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ support Dane Co. affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Super Bowl LVII is still over a week away, but over 1,000 people attended the 27th ‘Souper Bowl’ on Saturday at Madison West High School.

For 27 years, the Habitat for Humanity UW-Madison chapter has organized the community event at West High School to raise money for affordable housing. This year’s Souper Bowl Director Hunter Downey said people are more than willing to lend a hand.

“We have a ton of soup donated from 40 different restaurants,” Downey said. “We have a lot of different artists in the area that donated over 1,000 bowls today.”

Madison West High School ceramics teacher Claire Roskowski said it is only right the annual event occurs at their school.

“It means so much to the community. Students grow up coming to the event and now they’re here throwing, making the bowls, and it’s just so cool to see all generations come together,” she said. “We have a very strong art department, incredibly talented students, super hardworking and we really value the arts here at west.”

UW-Madison’s Habitat for Humanity said this year’s host family has already started building a home in the Madison-area.

“I think there’s nothing more beautiful than eating a hot bowl of soup in a ceramic bowl with the people you love, supporting a great cause,” Roskowski said. “Happy Souper Bowl!”

