Another Spring-Like Day on Monday

Another mild day for Monday

Showers moving through on Monday evening

Then tracking a storm that is expected to bring mixed precipitation Wednesday PM/Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!

It was a beautiful way to end the weekend here in southern Wisconsin with plenty of sun and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. This trend will continue through tomorrow as well. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid-20s, and then we’ll warm back up again tomorrow, a few degrees warmer than today, with highs in the upper 30s.

A cold front will be moving in from the west on Monday night, and because of our above-freezing temperatures, we’ll see showers starting anytime after sunset through midnight. Once this front goes through, it will usher in windier conditions on Tuesday with highs back in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will be one of the sunnier and warmer days of the week with highs of 40 or slightly above. But clouds will move in later in the day ahead of a developing system moving in from the southwest. We’re still watching the system’s trajectory since it will play a big part in when and what kind of precipitation we could see later on Wednesday and into Thursday. But as of right now, it looks like we’ll see rain moving in later on Wednesday and then switching over to a wintry mix early on Thursday with temperatures straddling that freezing point.

We have another shot of snow on Friday, but any accumulation at this point looks to be just a dusting.

