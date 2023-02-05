Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Geneva Ice Castles opened for the first time for the 2023 winter season to a sold out crowd.

The visitors included families from Wisconsin and Illinois who said it’s a fun way to spend time during unpredictable winter weather.

Jim and Meredith Lane said the hardest part was securing tickets before they sold out.

”The first time slot I wanted sold out before I could even get into it,” Jim Lane said. “But otherwise, as long as you were (online) right then, as soon as they opened up, it wasn’t that bad.”

Jacquelyn Bazylewicz and her friends say they’ve tried to purchase tickets for three years.

”We logged on early, got our tickets and it’s exciting to see all of the ice castles,” Bazylewicz said. ”It’s crazy that it’s not melting. It’s hard to believe because even though we’re cold, it’s so much ice that it’s frozen still and it’s crazy to think that people made this happen.”

Event Manager Wally Bullard said January’s abnormally humid weather caused a delayed opening for the ice castles.

”Mother nature is our boss and so we build when it’s cold enough and we’re open while we can and once it gets to the point that it gets a little bit too warm then we have to start looking at what our last day will be,” Bullard said. " We’re not even there yet.”

Tickets can be purchased through February 20, 2023, but Bullard said it could stay open longer if the weather stays cold enough.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs
Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (21) looks to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.
All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.