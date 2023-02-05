Mild & Active Week Ahead

Get Outside Sunday

Rain Chances Monday Night

Continued Mild This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder conditions have returned and it means the plentiful snow we have on the ground will start to melt in the days ahead. Looks like a nice end to the weekend before an active week of weather moves back in. Two storm systems impact us, one on Monday night and Tuesday with another one Wednesday night and Thursday. Both of these look to bring more rain than snow.

A change to mostly sunny skies on Sunday.Highs into the middle 30s. Increase in clouds Sunday night with lows back to the upper teens.

Monday starts dry with some brightening of the skies. That will quickly be replaced with cloud cover by the afternoon as highs soar to the lower 40s. Our next weathermaker arrives Monday evening with a chance of rain showers as overnight lows remain just above freezing. Some rain showers remain possible Tuesday, especially early. Highs back to the upper 30s. We should dry out by late Tuesday and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip back to the middle 20s at night.

Another weathermaker will bring the clouds back on Wednesday with late day rain showers possible as highs climb back to the lower 40s. Those rain showers may mix with snow Wednesday night and Thursday as cooler air returns and dips us near or below freezing. Lingering flurries possible Friday before colder more seasonable air returns for next weekend.

