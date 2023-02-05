A Stretch Of Warmer Air Moving In

But it won’t last all week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Sunday will be much like today
  • Warmer and wet for Monday night
  • We’re still watching later in the week for a wintry mix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!!

It was a very cold start to the day! Our lowest wind chills this morning got down to -23F here in Madison. For the rest of Friday, we’ve been watching the temperatures slowly come back up and the winds easing off, helping to bring those wind chills back up. High pressure is moving through from west to east this evening and because of its circulation, our winds will change from the chilly northerly trajectory that we were under yesterday and this morning to a more southerly trajectory going into tomorrow. This southerly flow will mean a big jump in our high temperature starting tomorrow. Today’s highs were only in the mid-single digits, while tomorrow we’re expecting to reach the lower 30s.

For our weekend forecast expect to see clouds increasing on Saturday with milder temperatures, then staying mostly cloudy into Sunday with temperatures continuing to rise, possibly into the mid-30s.

Next week will very mild with temperatures ranging from the high 30s to the lower 40s. There will be a chance of some rain showers on Monday night into Tuesday morning, as well as a wintry mix for late Wednesday changing to rain on Thursday.

