Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.

The garage was deemed a total loss, according to officials. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire departments from Pardeeville, Arlington, Merrimac, Poynette Endeavor, Briggsville, Lodi and Lake Delton were at the scene. The cause of the fire was undetermined, according to officials.

