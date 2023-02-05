Wisconsin man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

(Envato)
By Vanessa Kjeldsen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Children threw snowballs at cars. A Milwaukee man fired back with a gun.

Now, the man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after the 2020 incident. William Carson was sentenced on Friday after a jury convicted him in November.

Prosecutors said kids were throwing snowballs at passing cars. In response, Carson parked his car, got out and began firing at the children as they ran away. Then, he drove off. Carson was arrested after a police chase with officers during a suspected OWI and later crashed. Police found a gun that matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

“This is a remarkable case because of the senselessness,” Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanrahan said. “It shocked the community, which sees a lot of different gun violence, and it shocked the whole nation.”

Prosecutors asked for 25 years in prison. The victims wrote a note, saying they have emotional and physical scars that still haunt them, some citing moving out of the state after the shooting.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes

Latest News

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open to sold out crowd
Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (21) looks to shoot against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo...
Antetokounmpo has triple-double; Bucks win 7th straight
All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.
All proceeds from ‘Souper Bowl XXVII’ to go towards funding affordable housing in Dane Co.