67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade(Credit: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report.

The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.

The MPD report did not clarify if the man had been a driver or passenger, nor did it say which he vehicle he was in. Investigators met with witnesses at the scene, which has since been cleared, but they are still looking to speak to anyone with more details.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345, or to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
crash
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

Latest News

A semi fire between Beloit and Janesville is slowing traffic Monday morning as crews struggle...
New wreck causing more delays on I-39/90
Orchid Escape returns to the Bolz Conservatory
Orchid Escape returns to the Bolz Conservatory
Wind will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Mild Temperatures with Sunshine Today
As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues in Memphis, police chiefs across...
Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death