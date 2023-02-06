67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report.

The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.

The MPD report did not clarify if the man had been a driver or passenger, nor did it say which he vehicle he was in. Investigators met with witnesses at the scene, which has since been cleared, but they are still looking to speak to anyone with more details.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at 608-255-2345, or to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.