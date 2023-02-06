Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center.

Few details were offered in the post, only the general projected opening date and that construction has already started. A spokesperson for Greenway Station indicated the restaurant will slot in where Tanner’s and Maurice’s were and that the area is currently fenced off.

The new Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will be located where the Tanner's and Maurice's used to be, a Greenway Station spokesperson said. (WMTV-TV)

Right now, Wisconsin is home to only a single Cooper’s Hawk location, in Brookfield.

In addition to upscale dining, Cooper’s Hawk restaurants also feature tasting rooms and an artisanal market that features house-brand gourmet food.

