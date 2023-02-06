Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

The restaurant and winery will move into Middleton this fall.
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.(Greeway Station)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center.

Few details were offered in the post, only the general projected opening date and that construction has already started. A spokesperson for Greenway Station indicated the restaurant will slot in where Tanner’s and Maurice’s were and that the area is currently fenced off.

The new Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will be located where the Tanner's and Maurice's...
The new Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will be located where the Tanner's and Maurice's used to be, a Greenway Station spokesperson said.(WMTV-TV)

Right now, Wisconsin is home to only a single Cooper’s Hawk location, in Brookfield.

In addition to upscale dining, Cooper’s Hawk restaurants also feature tasting rooms and an artisanal market that features house-brand gourmet food.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
crash
Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

Latest News

Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
A semi fire between Beloit and Janesville is slowing traffic Monday morning as crews struggle...
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
Orchid Escape returns to the Bolz Conservatory
Orchid Escape returns to the Bolz Conservatory
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side