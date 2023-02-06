DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn.

DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead vegetation and open waterways for waterfowl to feed and nest. By burning in the winter, DNR staff are able to more effectively control the burning due to the wet conditions and frozen ground.

Winter burns mark the beginning of the fire management season for DNR crews. Additional windows of opportunity for prescribed burning will continue through spring, and open again in late summer and fall.

Historically, periodic fires both natural and man-made, remove dead vegetation while stimulating native plant growth. Marshes, wetlands, and the native species that live there have adapted to these periodic fires and often depend on them.

Planning a burn can take months and crews must be ready when the appropriate weather condition is suitable for the burn. DNR staff make the decision to conduct these prescribed burns only when weather and vegetation conditions meet strict standards for safety, smoke management, and burn effectiveness. Even after such careful planning, each burn is reassessed on the morning of the burn at the burn site to ensure all safety measures are met.

When conducting prescribed burns near roads or recreational trails, the DNR will post signs to notify the public and ensure the area is avoided. The DNR also notifies local law enforcement and fire officials in advance about when and where DNR-prescribed burns will take place.

For more information about where prescribed burns are taking place across the state, click here.

For more information regarding the benefits of prescribed burning in Wisconsin, visit the DNR webpage.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.