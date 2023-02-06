DNR wraps inquiry into deadly 2019 crash on Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As the investigation into a deadly 2019 boat collision on the Mississippi River winds down, the Dept. of Natural Resources is crediting its investigators with figuring out the first story regarding what happened wasn’t true.

“The evidence from the investigation proved the initial report was not actually what happened,” DNR Conservation Warden Matt Groppi explained, adding this case, which resulted in a conviction, is an example of the importance of accident reconstruction.

The agency announced Monday its investigation into the Aug. 17, 2019, crash has concluded and its team, along with partner agencies, were able to bring some closure to the family of the boat driver who died after that day’s crash.

The DNR statement recounted how the boater was in a jon boat when it collided with a bass boat near French Slough and the Black River, near La Crosse. After the collision, he denied medical attention saying he would go to the hospital on his own. Having suffered multiple internal head injuries, the report continued, the 67-year-old man died the next day.

Immediately following the crash, both the victim and the driver of the bass boat spoke with the La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office and the initial report indicated the victim’s jon boat failed to yield the right of way at a blind corner.

After he died, the DNR delved into a death investigation and new details started to surface.

While witnesses had not seen the crash, they did hear it and some went to the site to try to help, the DNR statement noted. The agency explained a sonar detector found the jon boat’s outboard motor and they also located even more evidence. Compiling all that information, they determined the wreck did not happen because the jon boat refused to yield. Instead, they found the bass boat was overtaking the victim’s boat at the time and its driver was the one who should have yielded. The driver of that boat was eventually charged with negligent operation and convicted in November in a plea agreement.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.