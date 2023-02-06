Following tragic death, Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an unexpected death and weeks of uncertainty, a family in Mazomanie was finally able to recover their loved one’s remains.

Cassy Doolittle was rock climbing on the southern tip of Argentina when she came face to face with freezing rain and high winds. According to her family, Cassy sent out a distress call and her body was found two days later.

Seven of Cassy’s family members decided to set out to personally bring their beloved daughter, sister, and niece home.

“We could have risked having stuff shipped to us, but we were also warned, especially by the doctor, that stuff gets pilfered, and it could be likely we wouldn’t see any of it or just see a subset of what she had,” Cassy’s mother Pam said. “We met a community of servicemen and women down in Argentina who scaffolded our journey and really constructed a support network for us to travel safely in that country.”

The Doolittle’s said this trip was a meaningful one, as they channeled their inner Cassy.

“If she was going on an adventure there was just this light and fire in her eyes and it just it didn’t matter how dire the situations got or if she ran out of money or if she didn’t have food, she was just excited because she was like ‘I know this is going to be amazing story I get to tell,’” Cassy’s younger sister Nicole Doolittle said.

Following Cassy’s death a friend of the family set up a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $15,000 to help fund the family’s trip, that fundraiser has raised over $40,000. The Doolittle’s said any left over funds will go toward a memorial fund in Cassy’s name.

“Even though she died alone in this terrible place there were a lot of people who loved her and still love her, and I would encourage people to recognize those that love you and support you and hold you up,” Pam said.

