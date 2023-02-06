Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second consecutive week, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

For the second consecutive week, Giannis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!! https://t.co/SefcQeheGH pic.twitter.com/SEvxvNuC8O — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2023

This is the third straight week the Bucks have had the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Jrue Holiday winning for Week 14.

Leading the Bucks to a perfect 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 41.0 points, 17.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 58.5% from the field. He started the week with a 34-point, 18-rebound performance in Milwaukee’s win over the Hornets on Tuesday before tallying his third 50-point game of the season with 54 points and 19 rebounds in Thursday’s comeback win over the Clippers. Antetokounmpo ended the week by posting his third triple-double of the season in Saturday’s win over the Heat with 35 points, 15 rebounds and a season-high-tying 11 assists.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points (3rd in NBA), 12.4 rebounds (T-1st in NBA) and 5.3 assists per game this season while shooting 53.9% from the field.

This is the 21st time in his career, and fourth time this season, that Antetokounmpo has won Player of the Week.

The Bucks have won seven-straight games and will play against the Trail Blazers on Monday at 9 p.m. in Portland.

