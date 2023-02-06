Mild Temperatures with Sunshine Today

High Pressure Dominates Today

Scattered Light Showers Move in Tonight

Mild Temperature Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures are on the way for this week. High pressure will dominate for today bringing plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 30s. The wind will increase as a wave of low pressure over Kansas moves toward the state of Wisconsin. When it arrives tonight, it will bring a round of showers to the region. There precipitation is expected to be light and most spots will receive under 0.10″.

As that low exits quickly to the east, drier air will punch in behind it. Any lingering cloudiness Tuesday morning will move out through the morning. Plenty of sunshine will be seen through the midday and afternoon. More sunshine is expected Wednesday before some clouds fill in for the afternoon. Another round of rain and snow showers moves in for Thursday.

Dry and quiet weather will be seen through the end of the week. Cooler temperature will be seen both Friday and Saturday.

Wind will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. (wmtv)

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 38. Wind: SE increasing to 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely. Low: 32. Wind: SE 15-20.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. High: 40.

