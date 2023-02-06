MPD: Search underway for homicide suspect on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Sunday on Madison’s east side for a person suspected to be involved in a homicide.

Madison Police Department and Maple Bluff Police are searching for someone MPD said could be a person of interest in a homicide.

The suspect was last seen running away from a traffic stop on E Springs Dr. after police attempted to pull them over, MPD and Dane County Communications said.

This is a developing story, NBC15 will continue to add details.

