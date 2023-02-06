Orchid exhibit offers reprieve from Wisconsin winter at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Close to 1,000 blooming orchids fill the Bolz Conservatory this February.
Close to 1,000 blooming orchids fill the Bolz Conservatory this February.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Take it or leaf it, orchids are taking over the Bolz Conservatory for the better half of a month and patrons from far and wide are invited to admire.

Under the Glass Top of the conservatory, the Orchid Escape features what Olbrich Botanical Gardens is calling “the greatest show of plant diversity on Earth.” Hundreds of orchids make up this year’s lineup where visitors can peel off the winter layers and indulge in an hour or two of tropical paradise on Madison’s east side.

The Orchid Escape at the Bolz Conservatory runs through Sunday, Feb. 28 so be sure to visit and see the hundreds of blooming orchids while you can.

If you would like to an orchid home, Olbrich will be selling many of the featured orchids used in this year’s show through their website beginning March 2 at 10 a.m. with pick-up slated for Saturday, March 4.

As a member the exhibit is free. General admission is $8, $5 for children ages 6 through 12; and those five-and-under can visit free of charge.

Tom Fullmer, Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator with Olbrich Gardens, joins The Morning Show Monday to shed light on the expansive yet fleeting orchid exhibit.

