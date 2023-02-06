Light Rain Tonight

Wintry Mix Late Week

Mild Temperatures All Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another mild stretch of weather has returned to southern Wisconsin. As was the case in January, this will spell more cloudy periods than sunshine. It also means more rain than snow, although we are on the line and these systems can be sneaky as colder air returns. Our best chance of snow will be late this week. Those hoping for prolonged cold and snowy conditions will have to keep waiting.

Cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Rain will be like and a tenth of an inch or less. Overnight lows around the freezing mark with gusty winds possible. Plenty of clouds early Tuesday, then decreasing clouds later in the day. Highs into the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows into the lower 20s. We will start out with sunshine Wednesday, but clouds will build ahead of our next weathermaker. Highs will be mild around 40 degrees.

Scattered showers develop Wednesday night and will continue into Thursday morning. As colder air filters in late Thursday, rain will mix with snow. That may become all snow by Thursday night and Friday with some accumulation possible. This system is several days out, and we will need a few more days of data to get a better understanding of what may happen.

