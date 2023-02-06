Semi fire near Beloit burns long and blocks lanes

*Note: This is a stock photo (Source: pexels.com)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi fire between Beloit and Janesville is slowing traffic Monday morning as crews struggle to get it under control.

Wisconsin State Patrol says the semi caught fire on an exit ramp of I-39 Northbound at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic is slowed in both of the right hand, northbound lanes as crews work to put out the fire.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning the fire is on and off igniting, WSP saying the truck was full of cardboard making it easier to catch fire again.

There are no injuries reported. We will update this story as we learn more.

