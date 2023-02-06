Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute

Generic police lights shot
(WBTV/File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend.

According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.

Deputies responded to the home around 2:20 a.m. and found bullet holes on the side of the house and shell casings in the driveway, the statement continued. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect has been taken into custody and has been booked into the Richland Co. jail on counts including first-degree reckless attempted homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and theft of a firearm.

