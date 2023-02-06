UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program.

Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.

“Jace has been a great coordinator, recruiter and mentor to the student-athletes and coaches since he came back to Whitewater in 2015,” UW-Whitewater Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said.

“We have been fortunate to have coaches like Forrest Perkins, Bob Berezowitz, Lance Leipold and Kevin Bullis who built the foundation for continued success for our football program,” Callahan said. “I have no doubt that Jace will continue to build on that foundation while creating his own legacy.”

Following his playing career at UW-Whitewater, Rindhal served as linebackers coach and special teams assistant for the Warhawks from 2009-12. He then spent a two-year stint at the University of South Dakota, as the running backs coach before returning to Whitewater in 2015 as the run defense coordinator and linebackers coach. He became the defensive coordinator in March of 2020, and was promoted to assistant head coach prior to the 2022 season.

“There is great potential and support here at UW-Whitewater,” Rindahl said. “We will continue to enhance and build the program to always strive to be the best that we can be.”

A native of Cambridge, Wisconsin, Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2010. He earned his master’s degree in professional development in 2012.

UW-Whitewater will formally introduce Rindahl as head coach at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Berezowitz Student Athletic Complex located next to Perkins Stadium.

