Arson suspect arrested after causing disturbance at east-side Woodman’s

(MGN)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 32-year-old was arrested Sunday morning at Woodman’s on Madison’s east side for causing a disturbance, officials found he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said several people called around 11:15 a.m. to report the suspect acting “out of control” in the parking lot outside of the Woodman’s Market on the 3800 block of Milwaukee St. Callers alleged the 32-year-old was throwing things at cars parked outside the store.

The suspect allegedly tried to fight officers while they were arresting him and lied to them. Madison Police Department said officers found that the man had a warrant out for his arrest in a previous arson case.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested for criminal damage to property, resisting, obstructing and his arson charge.

