Calm Before The Next Storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The mild and active stretch of weather continues on. Enjoy the spring-like conditions through Wednesday before another complicated system moves in Thursday. A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday as a strong storm system impacts the region. There is expected to be rain changing to a heavy wet snow along with gusty winds. The potential is there for several inches of snow, especially north and west of Madison. Timing, track, and intensity will need to be ironed out over the next 24 hours and a small shift in the storm will likely have major impacts to what plays out locally. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog. Overnight lows into the middle 20s with a light westerly wind becoming calm. Mostly sunny Wednesday with increasing afternoon clouds. Another mild day with temperatures into the lower 40s. Light southerly winds 5-10 mph. Cloudy Wednesday night with scattered showers developing. Overnight lows around the freezing mark.

Thursday will be messy with a mix of rain and snow in the morning transitioning to all snow by the afternoon and evening. Snow could be heavy at times with rapid accumualtions possible. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for parts of the area. Highs will be in the middle 30s falling in the afternoon and evening. Snow continues Thursday night with light accumulations possible. Overnight lows into the middle 20s. Early snow showers Friday, then calmer conditions return. Highs into the upper 20s.

Looks like calm conditions starting Friday night and lasting through the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be around freezing Saturday and warming back to the lower 40s by early next week. The next weathermaker will arrive by the middle of next week. Right now, with mild temperatures, this looks to be a chance of rain.

