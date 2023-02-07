FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday

Rain, Snow and Mixing Possible
FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Low pressure moves in from the southwest
  • Starts as rain, transitions to snow
  • Snow accumulation looks likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Your First Alert Team has declared an Alert Day for Thursday, as we have growing confidence in multiple inches of snow accumulation, as well as icy road conditions as temperatures drop during the day.

A low-pressure system will be moving in out of the southwest. Temperatures will be above freezing initially, allowing precip to fall as rain during the early morning hours. The atmosphere will begin to cool through the later morning, which will bring a change from rain to snow. During this time, roads will quickly become icy which could make the morning commute slick.

At this time, it looks like snow will last through the afternoon and evening hours. This will be heavy, wet snow (snowman-making snow) which can get packed down on the roads and become icy. Exactly how much snow we’ll see is still in question, as we need to pinpoint when we’ll see that switchover from rain to snow.

However, it does look like some travel impacts are likely on Thursday, especially during the morning hours. Stay tuned to the forecast as we learn more!

