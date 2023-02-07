Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Tuesday marks the opening date for Hy-Vee’s new grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon.

The Janesville location, situated at 2500 Humes Road will open its doors for patrons at 6a.m. Feb. 7. while the Oregon store, which replaces longtime community staple Bill’s Food Center at 787 North Main Street, is scheduled to open Tuesday at 7a.m.

The Iowa-based chain is touting the 97,000-square-foot store as featuring an “entirely reimagined grocery store concept.”

The Janesville store director Brett VonBank tells NBC15 they will be handing out bags with items for the first 300 customers Tuesday.

Based on the results of a recent Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) in preparation for the Hy-Vee supermarket opening in Janesville, city council approved and implemented an all-way stop control at the intersection of North Lexington Drive and the private drive to the Hy-Vee and Woodman’s supermarkets.

The Oregon store, which replaces longtime community staple Bill’s Food Center at 787 North Main Street, is slated to open Tuesday at 7a.m.

Once the two new stores open, Hy-Vee will have eight grocery store locations in Wisconsin, including two in Madison and one in Fitchburg.

